A Sumner County non-profit is hoping to expand its ridesharing program into the Portland area.
Community Life Ride is working to recruit volunteers in Portland to participate for its program, which currently serves Hendersonville and Gallatin.
“We’re attempting to launch in Portland but need volunteers,” said program manager Christine Martin. “Typically, our program looks for five to seven volunteers in an area before we’re able to start providing rides and taking applications.”
Community Life Ride is available to those age 60 and older. Participants pay a $25 annual membership fee and then $6 per round trip. Rides are available to any destination within 23 miles of Portland and may take two rides per week.
“We utilize volunteers to drive senior citizens to doctors’ appointments, shopping, whatever,” Martin said. “Riders go through a membership application, and we do a short home visit to make sure they qualify for the program.”
Volunteers are required to use their personal vehicles but may submit for mileage reimbursement. Because personal vehicles are used, riders must be mobile enough to get in and out of most cars or trucks.
The 23-mile radius would include Sumner Regional Medical Center, the Sumner Station clinic, the Veterans Administration (VA) clinic in Gallatin and Hendersonville as well.
“Riders from Portland will be able to go to Sumner Regional, Walmart, the VA clinic,” Martin said. “They’ll be able to go to destinations in Portland, as well as anywhere within that radius.”
Community Life Ride began in 2019 in Hendersonville and expanded to Gallatin in 2020. The group recently held a meeting at Portland’s Public Library to provide information to the community.
For more information on the program or to become a volunteer, call 615-431-2660, or visit the group’s website at communitylifebridge.org/ride.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
