A gunshot was allegedly fired during a road-rage incident that occurred on April 8, and the female who shot the gun has not been located.
According to a report provided by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, a victim reported that she and another female began arguing while driving south on Highway 109. The incident began while traveling inside the city limits, near the TriStar Portland emergency room.
The victim told law enforcement officers that a series of events took place between the two drivers, including brake checking, hand gestures and arguing through open windows while driving.
The victim said that she believed that the incident was finished when she noticed the female suspect pull beside of her passenger-side window, brandish a gun and fire one shot in her moving vehicle’s direction.
The alleged gunshot occurred just south of the Portland city limits, near East Boiling Springs Road on Highway 109.
The report stated that the victim’s vehicle did have fresh damage consistent with being struck by a bullet on the front, passenger door.
The suspect was described by the victim as a white female with tanned skin and short brownish/blonde hair, driving a gold, newer-model sport-utility vehicle.
Surveillance footage from the area identified the victim’s description of that vehicle as the possible suspect’s vehicle.
If anyone has more information on the incident, they are encouraged to call Sumner County Sheriff’s Department Det. Chris Burgett at 615-442-1839.
