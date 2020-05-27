Robert Lee Byrd, Jr., 76, of Portland, passed away on May 15, 2020, at Hendersonville Medical Center.
He was born in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 24, 1943, to the late Robert Lee Byrd, Sr., and Ulora Farr.
Byrd is survived by: his wife, Gwen Byrd of Portland; daughter, Katherine Ann Byrd of Hendersonville; son, Jeffery Lee (Tanya) Byrd of Chesapeake, Virginia; granddaughter, Jessica Lauren (Zachary) Meadows of White House; great-grandchildren, Robert Wyatt Meadows, Jolene Claire Meadows; sisters, Jean Murtash of Jasper, Georgia, Ann (Ellis) Leigh of Powder Springs, Georgia; and a brother, John (Veronica) Byrd of Pueblo, Colorado.
There was a private memorial service held on May 21 at Portland’s Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Newt Brown officiating.
