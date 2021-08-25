Tennessee Sixth District Congressman John Rose made an appearance at the Portland Chamber of Commerce and Portland Lions Club’s joint luncheon, which was held on Aug. 17 at the Temple Theatre in Portland.
The first-term representative spoke to constituents about the rising cost of inflation and how it is affecting Tennesseans.
Rose said it was critical to be able to react quickly to the fast rise in inflation.
Rose is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and indicated that he will use his position to refocus on pro-growth polices and also attempt to influence the Biden administration responsible for their spending decisions.
In addition to that, Rose discussed several pieces of legislation and has introduced a bill that would protect agricultural haulers, as well as a bill that would encourage transparency regarding the origins of COVID-19.
— Staff reports
