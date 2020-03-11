Russell William Morris, age 88, of Portland, passed away on March4 4th, 2020 at The Front Porch Senior Living in Portland, TN. Mr. Morris was born in Cottontown, TN on June 27th, 1931 t the late Jessie Croy Morris and Viola Mai Groves Morris.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morris is preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Morris; daughter, Kim Whitefield; siblings, Betty Brooks, Shirley Polston and Flossie Crowe.
Mr. Morris is survived by his son, Gary (Rita) Morris of Portland; grandchildren, Spencer (Morghan) Morris of Knoxville, Ashley Whitefield of Portland and Haley Morris of Cookeville; siblings, Kathleen Birdwell of Greenbrier, J.C .Morris of Portland, Donald Morris of Portland, and Linda (Edward) Pike of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Mr. Morris was held on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home with Ralph Carter and Spencer Morris officiating.
Visitation for Mr. Morris was held Thursday, March 5, 2020 and on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment was at Maple Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.