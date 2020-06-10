Sadie Ellen Kepley, 80, of Franklin, Kentucky, passed away on May 31, 2020, at 4:32 p.m. at home.
Arrangements were under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home in Franklin, Kentucky. Visitation was held on June 5 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home and continued on June 6 at the Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, Kentucky, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A celebration of life service was held at 10 a.m. on June 6 at Franklin First United Methodist Church. She was laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Following the burial, family and friends were invited for a luncheon at Franklin First United Methodist Church.
Sadie was born on March 1, 1940, at home in the Sengtown community of Sumner County, to the late Evan Hill and the late Cordie Brown Hill. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Roscoe Hill and Charles Hill.
She is survived by: her husband of 59 years, Willard Moore Kepley; two children, Ricky M. Kepley (Amy) of Franklin, Kentucky, and Donna Kepley of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Derrick Kepley (Penny), Kyle Kepley (Megan), Kameron Kepley, Kolten Kepley, Kendrick Kepley; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah Kepley, Derrin Kepley, Kaylee Kepley, Maddox Kepley, Juniper Kepley, Kaylee Barrow, Emmit Hampton; one brother, Donald Hill of Gallatin; and one sister, Linda Fleming of Portland.
Sadie and her husband, Willard, ran Franklin-Simpson Livestock for 35 years. She worked in the office every day, welcoming and getting to know the community of cattle and hog farmers, and she also managed the Stockyard Café for many years.
After retiring in 2012, she enjoyed cooking and visiting with her family and friends.
She was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com, and the complete obituary may be read and shared on the Facebook page of Gilbert Funeral Home of Franklin, Kentucky.
