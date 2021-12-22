School officials across Tennessee are dealing with increased threats of violence thanks to a social media app that is becoming popular among youth.
In some cases, officials are warning parents to monitor their children’s use of social media.
Neighboring Trousdale County saw two students at its high school arrested in the last two weeks on charges of threatening mass violence on school property. One student was charged as an adult while the other was charged in juvenile court.
Wilson County has seen a number of incidents as well. In November, a Mt. Juliet woman was charged with making threats against Green Hill High School. On Dec. 11, three juveniles were charged in relation to alleged threats against Lebanon High School and in another incident, Wilson Central’s principal sent a message to parents regarding threats of violence at that school.
Davidson County and Marshall County have also seen cases of students getting in trouble for making threats of violence against schools.
Earlier this year, the Tennessee General Assembly made threatening mass violence on school property a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail. Knowingly failure to report such a threat is now a Class B misdemeanor under the same legislation.
Thus far, Sumner County Schools have not seen any problems as far as is known. District spokesperson Jeremy Johnson did not respond to requests from comment from the Leader.
Some districts have updated their policies to make using electronic means to make threats of school violence a zero-tolerance offense, which can result in the expulsion of a student. Sumner County’s school policies, which are available on the district website at sumnerschools.org, do not appear to contain any reference to making electronic threats.
After the second Trousdale arrest, the director of schools sent a letter to parents of all 1,400+ students in the district warning of YikYak and the need to monitor children’s use of social media.
“This app allows people to go online and make bullying, intimidating, harassing, and threatening comments toward others under what the app advertises to be anonymous,” the letter said in part. “It is important to note that, with the assistance of law enforcement, this app is NOT anonymous and it can and will be traced to protect the safety of our students.”
Macon County’s director of schools sent a similar message to parents at around the same time.
YikYak was launched in 2013 and quickly became blamed for a rise in cyberbullying and hate speech. The app allows users to post anonymous messages that will reach any user within five miles of the poster’s location. It was shut down in 2017 but was relaunched earlier this year.
The new owners say they are committed to preventing violent threats as the company’s website states, “On the new Yik Yak, it’s against the Community Guardrails to post bullying messages or use hate speech, make threats, or share anyone’s private information.”
While the app purports to allow for anonymous posts, law enforcement does have the tools to trace users if necessary. After the first Trousdale threat, the sheriff’s department had located the poster within a matter of hours and made an arrest the next morning.
“Law enforcement has ways to find out who these people are. If you think this app is a safe place, you’re wrong,” Trousdale Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said to The Hartsville Vidette. “We’ve seen two students get in big trouble with it. I’d be sure they get this app off their phones… Trousdale County Schools and law enforcement are going to take all threats seriously.”
