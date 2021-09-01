Mixed messages from state officials seem to be hampering efforts by school officials across the state to juggle the desire to keep schools open while trying to keep them closed to COVID-19.
Various districts in Tennessee, including Cheatham County, Wilson County and Lebanon Special Schools, have already experienced temporary closures amid rising number of COVID-19 cases and/or staff shortages.
Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell told his board at an Aug. 24 meeting that, as of that date, there were 330 active COVID-19 cases in the district, with another 1,878 students quarantined. Last Friday, Wilson County announced that it would be completely closed until after Labor Day and would return on Sept. 7. Also Friday, Rutherford County announced that three of its schools would have temporary closures in the upcoming week because of staffing problems related to COVID-19.
Exact numbers for Sumner County Schools were not available, but as of last Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health’s database, which is updated daily, listed Sumner County with 754 confirmed COVID cases among children ages 5-18 within the last 14 days.
Sumner County had 1,315 positive tests for the coronavirus from Aug. 19 to 26, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Calls by the Leader to Sumner County’s district office have thus far gone unreturned.
An additional concern by school officials is that the Tennessee Board of Education in July removed the ability of districts to implement Continuous Learning Plans (CLPs), such as remote learning, unless the governor updated his emergency order.
“We don’t have any plans to do that yet,” Lee told reporters last week when asked whether his administration is considering increasing flexibility for schools.
Districts that close are required under current state law to use their stockpiled days for inclement weather. Any closures that extend beyond the usual 10 days in districts’ calendars would have to be made up at the end of the school year, unless the legislature steps in.
However on Wednesday, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn indicated to reporters that districts could use targeted closures that would not count against stockpiled days, so long as there was not a district-wide closure.
“On a school-by-school basis, you can use that,” Schwinn told reporters.
However, superintendents across Tennessee seem to be unaware of the ability to use targeted closures. Requests by the Leader to the Tennessee Department of Education for clarification received no response at press time.
“That’s not what they’ve been telling us,” Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said of the ability to use targeted closures.
In a letter dated Friday, Schwinn said that while she remains committed to in-person instruction, schools and classrooms can now seek a waiver to state board of education rules that prevent districts from unilaterally requiring students to implement remote learning.
“I firmly believe in-person instruction is the best for kids, and there are proven strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Schwinn said. “While I want to provide common-sense flexibilities to administrators who are making every possible effort to ensure the continuation of in-person academic instruction, my expectation is that waivers will be narrowly applied to preserve in-person learning wherever practicable.”
Also last week, the Tennessee Department of Health provided guidance on quarantine policies.
“We as the state can’t enforce quarantines,” deputy commissioner Morgan McDonald told school leaders. “It’s your choice as school policymakers. If you choose not to enforce quarantines and to allow kids back in school without quarantine, it will increase the spread of COVID-19.”
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate at home for at least 10 days.
“They need to be at home away from other people to every extent possible, but definitely not in school,” McDonald said. “That is not negotiable.”
Those who are close contacts with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 are expected to quarantine for at least seven days. They can return to school after seven days if they test negative or continue quarantine for at least 10 days.
Close contacts are defined as anyone who was three feet or less from an infected person for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. The policy does exempt teachers or students who are vaccinated and are considered a close contact. They do not have to quarantine.
McDonald added that if an infected student and a close contact were both wearing masks, the close contact does not have to quarantine but does have to wear a mask for the following 14 days.
Various districts are handling asymptomatic close contacts in different ways. Wilson County issued guidelines that strongly recommend such students stay home, but it is not mandatory. On the other hand, Tennessee Lookout reported that Rutherford County is requiring such cases to quarantine, while Smith County is giving parents of close contacts the option of quarantining at home or allowing the child to attend school with a mask for 14 days.
Confusion over contract tracing has also been a problem, especially in Sumner County, whether school districts or county health departments are responsible.
On Aug. 20, Sumner County Director of Schools Del Phillips wrote an open letter to parents saying that he was “frustrated and also disappointed in the timeliness and credibility of notifications provided to parents by our local health department.”
Beginning last week, Sumner County Schools were to begin notifying parents through its parent messaging system when an individual in their child’s classroom has tested positive.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Lebanon Democrat, Associated Press, Tennessee Lookout
