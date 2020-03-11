A Mitchellville man was arrested on multiple charges on March 1 after initially being stopped for not wearing a seatbelt.
Michael Mayack, 28, of 1103 Ash St., Mitchellville, was pulled over on Highway 109 North in front of the Family Dollar Store because he was not wearing his seatbelt while driving.
As Portland Police officers arrived on the scene, an officer approached Mayack at the driver’s side window. As Mayack was asked why he was being pulled over, the officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The officer asked Mayack to step out of the car, but he looked away and refused to get out. The officer then opened the door and asked Mayack to step out of the vehicle, but he still refused to comply. The officer warned Mayack that he was in danger of being tasered, but he continued to refuse.
Mayack was yelling and stated that he was recording the incident with his phone. Other officers then attempted to help remove Mayack from the vehicle and get him on the ground and finally cuffing him and placing him into the back of a patrol vehicle. While inside the back of the patrol car, Mayack began to kick at the car’s window as well as spit and bang his head. Officers had to place leg restraints on him.
Mayack did not provide his driver’s license to the officers, and then screaming, “Officers trying to get them to stop recording them by taking my cellphone.”
Police then used probable cause to search Mayack’s vehicle and found a meth pipe as well as several burnt marijuana roaches, a marijuana pipe, rolling papers, a substance that appeared to be marijuana and small clear baggies.
Mayack has a failure to appear in court from 2016. He has additionally been charged with possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, violation of seatbelt law, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While being transported to the Sumner County Jail, Mayack stated that he needed medical attention, telling officers that his stomach felt like it had rocks in it and that his head was on fire, according to the police report. Mayack was taken to the Portland Emergency Room and was treated, and advised that he was off his medication.
Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for April 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
