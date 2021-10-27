The second annual Portland Fall Festival was held Saturday in the downtown area.
The event, which was conceived last year as a celebration of coming out of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions that cancelled the 2020 Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival, was such a hit that the Portland Chamber of Commerce was asked to continue the festival and make it an annual event.
This year’s Fall Festival featured hayrides, live music, a car show and plenty of events for both adults and children alike.
