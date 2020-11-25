As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise both in Sumner County and across Tennessee, elder care facilities are taking steps to help their residents stay safe while still being able to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.
At Portland’s Richland Place, for example, families are allowed to visit their loved ones. However, visits are subject to certain precautions.
“We are doing visitation with families by appointment,” said Jennifer Wheeley, administrator of Richland Place. “They can have up to two family members at a time. They have to make an appointment and can visit for up to 45 minutes here at the facility.”
The Leader attempted to contact Signature HealthCARE of Portland to see what protocols were being used at that facility, but calls were not returned.
Wheeley said that visitors to Richland Place are screened via temperature checks and a series of health questions. Family and residents must wear masks and sit six feet apart during visits to maintain social distancing. Visits take place in a designated room at the facility.
“At this time, we’re not allowing people inside the facility, but we do have a room that’s accessible from the outside where they can come in and visit,” Wheeley said.
Visits can also be held outside on the porch area as long as weather permits.
Wheeley said that Richland Place is averaging four to five visits per day since visitation resumed in early October. There was a 14-day break since then.
Residents who want to go home to visit their families are being allowed to do so, with the understanding that they will be quarantined for 14 days upon their return.
“They will be quarantined and COVID tested upon their return,” Wheeley said. “I don’t know if any residents will go out because the level of COVID in our community is extreme. I think most of the families realize that.”
Richland Place is also setting up video meetings for family members who want to see their loved ones but may not want to risk the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve invited families to Zoom meetings on Thanksgiving Day with their loved ones,” Wheeley said. “Our activities director will be here all day doing those.”
All visitation restrictions could be put on hold, as the facility would go into lockdown if a resident or staff member tests positive for coronavirus.
“Everything is based on a variable,” Wheeley said. “We want residents to have visitors, but we have to be very careful. It’s been an emotional experience for everyone here.”
Richland Place will have a traditional Thanksgiving meal for its residents who are unable to have family visit.
“It’s not what we would normally do,” Wheeley said. “Normally, we have the big dinner the week before Thanksgiving where every resident can invite any friends or family they want. Last year, we had about 250 people come.
“It’s different for the residents this year ... dining was a social hour for them.”
