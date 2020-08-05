The Portland Spikes 17-and-under baseball squad won two of its four games while competing in the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series, which was held from July 24-29 in Guntersville, Ala.
The Spikes won their first two contests, beginning with a 6-5, eight-inning victory over a squad from Marshall, Texas, on July 25.
“I am so impressed with the maturity these guys showed,” Spikes co-head coach John Thayer said. “They came down here with no fear. They expected to win. They didn’t back down from anyone. They always stayed loose and had each other’s back. This attitude and togetherness is what we have been working on all season.
“This is a great butch of young men, and many good things are to come for them both on and off the baseball field.”
Portland trailed for much of the contest as Texas scored single runs in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
However, the Spikes erupted for four runs in the fifth inning.
Braxten Taylor drew a leadoff walk in the fifth, moved into scoring position when Chase Runyon singled and scored on Caeson Utley’s single. After Maeson Elliott singled, Caleb Butner singled to drive in Ruynon and Utley, and Tyler Dillard’s successful squeeze bunt allowed Elliott to cross the plate for a 4-2 lead.
After the Texas squad rallied to force extra innings, Hunter Richards doubled to lead off the eighth inning, moved to third base on Taylor’s groundout and scored on an error after Braxton Cole laid down a bunt. Cole scored later in the inning when Butner singled for a 6-4 lead.
The Spikes produced seven hits, with both Butner and Elliott producing two each.
A leadoff home run in the bottom of the eighth pulled Texas back to within a run, and the tying and winning runs were in scoring position with one out. However, Portland relief pitcher Jake Ausbrooks ended the game with a strikeout and a flyout to rightfielder Rylan Brown.
Ausbrooks pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two hitters.
Dillard pitched the first six innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits. He issued one base on balls while striking out seven hitters.
Later in the day on July 25, Portland rolled to a 10-5 win over Hope Mills, North Carolina.
The Spikes pounded out 10 hits, with Luke Newton producing three of those and both Richards and Taylor providing two each.
Portland scored two runs in the first inning, with Runyon singling and Elliott getting hit by a pitch. Both crossed the plate, with Elliott driving in one of those runs with a groundout.
Then, Richards doubled to lead off the second inning and scored.
In the fifth, Utley led off with a single, and Butner drew a one-out walk. Netwon singled in Utley, and Butner and courtesy runner Braden Thonrton crossed the plate later in the frame for a 6-2 lead.
Newton singled in a run and scored a run in the sixth, with Butner and Carroll also crossing the plate.
Then, Cole reached on a bunt single in the seventh and scored.
Newton picked up the win, pitching the first five innings, and Ausbrooks tossed the final two frames.
However, on July 26, the Spikes suffered a 13-1, four-inning loss to Hernando, Florida.
The Florida squad scored four runs in the first inning, four more in the third and six in the fourth.
Richards reached on an error in the fourth inning and scored on Taylor’s double.
That was one of just two hits for Portland, with Richards producing a second-inning single.
The Spikes were then eliminated with a 6-5 loss to Enterprise, Alabama, on July 27.
The Alabama squad scored in five different innings, producing two runs in the seventh for a 6-1 lead.
Utley was hit by a pitch in the third inning and scored.
Then, Utley led off the seventh inning with a single, and Butner drew a one-out walk. After Newton reached on an error, Richards’ grand slam pulled his squad back to within a run.
However, the game ended shortly thereafter, thanks to a strikeout and a flyout.
The Spikes produced six hits in their finale, with Richards and Utley providing two each.
The Portland squad concluded the summer with an 11-6 record.
The squad from Kosciusko, Mississippi, won the 10-team World Series, rolling to a 15-0 victory over Southland, Louisiana, in last Wednesday’s championship game.
