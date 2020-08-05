The Portland Spikes 17-and-under baseball squad won two of their four games in the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series. Team members include: (front row, from left) Owen Carroll, Braxten Taylor, Tucker Parker, Braxton Cole, Luke Newton, Jake Ausbrooks, Rylan Brown, Vincent Larner, (back row) Chase Runyon, Tyler Dillard, Hunter Richards, Caleb Butner, Mason Elliott,

Caeson Utley and Braden Thornton.