The Portland Chamber of Commerce’s annual Shop Local Passport was a big success this year, more than tripling the number of entries from last year.
“This year’s Shop Local Passport was a big success. We had 24 businesses participated, and we had over 950 entries (959 to be exact),” said Chamber of Commerce events coordinator Kristen Daughtry. “That’s 959 times you supported our local businesses in the last few weeks.”
Last year, there were 269 entries in the Shop Local Passport event.
Congratulations to all the winners, including Janet Jones, won the $500 Grand Cash Prize from Old Hickory Credit Union. Donna Martin had the most entries, and Food Lion was the business that was stamped the most.
Here are the other winnersDoor Prize Drawings
109 Family Restaurant — Chris Ladd
5 Chefs — John & Debbie Miller
The Barbeque Pit — Jessie Burke
Cash Saver — Juanita Hoke
Draper Buttercup (name changing to faith R james)- Ben Berry
El Azteca — Imogene Norris
Food Lion — Melissa Gouthro
Graphic Obsessions — Susie Kirkham
Harbin Hollow — Emily Staggs
Heritage House — Wayne Lanzby
Main Street Nutrition — John and Debbie Miller
Milo Coffee House — John and Debbie Miller
NAPA Auto Parts — Jacob Martin
Neon Kitchen No. 1 — John and Debbie Miller
Neon Kitchen No. 2 — Donna Martin
Occasions — Juanita Hoke
Pied Piper Herbs — Makayla Muro
Portland C.A.R.E.S. — Michelle Scoggins
Portland Chamber of Commerce — Juanita Hoke
Portland Pizza & Pub — Keriann Ladd
Riley Reese Boutique — Christy Keith
Sarah’s Flowers — Donna Martin
Sumner Crest Winery — Natalie Whitson
The Flower Shop — Donna Martin
Village Drugs — Michelle Scoggins
