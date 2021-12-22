Shop local photo

Shop Local Passport grand prize winner Janet Jones (left) is presented with the $500 grand prize from Old Hickory Credit Union by Chamber of Commerce director Sherri Ferguson.

 Submitted photo

The Portland Chamber of Commerce’s annual Shop Local Passport was a big success this year, more than tripling the number of entries from last year.

“This year’s Shop Local Passport was a big success. We had 24 businesses participated, and we had over 950 entries (959 to be exact),” said Chamber of Commerce events coordinator Kristen Daughtry. “That’s 959 times you supported our local businesses in the last few weeks.”

Last year, there were 269 entries in the Shop Local Passport event.

Congratulations to all the winners, including Janet Jones, won the $500 Grand Cash Prize from Old Hickory Credit Union. Donna Martin had the most entries, and Food Lion was the business that was stamped the most.

Here are the other winnersDoor Prize Drawings

109 Family Restaurant — Chris Ladd

5 Chefs — John & Debbie Miller

The Barbeque Pit — Jessie Burke

Cash Saver — Juanita Hoke

Draper Buttercup (name changing to faith R james)- Ben Berry

El Azteca — Imogene Norris

Food Lion — Melissa Gouthro

Graphic Obsessions — Susie Kirkham

Harbin Hollow — Emily Staggs

Heritage House — Wayne Lanzby

Main Street Nutrition — John and Debbie Miller

Milo Coffee House — John and Debbie Miller

NAPA Auto Parts — Jacob Martin

Neon Kitchen No. 1 — John and Debbie Miller

Neon Kitchen No. 2 — Donna Martin

Occasions — Juanita Hoke

Pied Piper Herbs — Makayla Muro

Portland C.A.R.E.S. — Michelle Scoggins

Portland Chamber of Commerce — Juanita Hoke

Portland Pizza & Pub — Keriann Ladd

Riley Reese Boutique — Christy Keith

Sarah’s Flowers — Donna Martin

Sumner Crest Winery — Natalie Whitson

The Flower Shop — Donna Martin

Village Drugs — Michelle Scoggins

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.