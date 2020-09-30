GLASGOW, Ky. — The Portland High School girls soccer team fell to Barren County last Thursday by a 4-1 margin.
The Lady Panthers faced several challenges in the match according to head coach Ryan Goostree.
“Although this was loss, we had a lot of obstacles to jump over,” Goostree said. “Defensively, we had a good night. Their four goals were all set pieces, two penalty kicks and two free kicks right outside the 18-yard mark.”
Portland was playing without four starters, which made the match even more difficult.
“We were without four starters, and I thought the girls would lose confidence,” Goostree said. “The girls fought hard and had opportunities to score. My gauge for improvement was looking for mental mistakes on the field, like lack of communication and hanging their heads after a goal.”
Lillie Clifton scored the lone goal for the Lady Panthers.
“The girls pushed forward when faced with adversity,” Goostree said. “They did not let a negative attitude affect their play. I was proud of their effort under the circumstances.”
The Lady Trojans improved to 4-2, while Portland fell to 3-4-3.
The Lady Panthers will play a district match at Springfield on Thursday night and remain on the road with a match at Sycamore on Oct. 6.
