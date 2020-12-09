MT. JULIET — Most coaches would be disappointed with their team losing by 17 points.
However, Portland High girls head basketball coach Scott Steinbrecher was anything but disappointed despite the Lady Panthers falling 50-33 to Mt. Juliet last Friday evening.
Steinbrecher left all five starters at home due to COVID-19 quarantine and battled a tough Lady Bear team for most of the evening.
“I’ve never been prouder of a town than I am of Portland, and that’s why I love Portland,” Steinbrecher said. “When you need something, you just pick the phone up, reach out and get help. To be able to put a team on the floor tonight shows the character of this town. Portland should be proud of the kids they are raising.”
Steinbrecher had a makeshift starting line-up and only one player on the team that had dressed out in the team’s recent game with White House.
“We had no varsity players with us tonight that played at White House,” Steinbrecher said. “Lexie Williams was the only player that had any varsity action from last year, and this was only her second game back. Lexie put the team on her shoulders tonight. Savanah Pippin and Sydney Lawless hadn’t play basketball in forever, and they came over to help us out and played for their family, friends and community. Losing stinks, but it was a great effort.”
Williams topped the Lady Panthers in scoring with 20 points, while Pippin netted five. Lawless scored three. Elizabeth Tuttle and Karlee Clayton each had two, and Mayleigh Douglas contributed one.
The Lady Panthers led 8-4 in the early minutes of the game as Lawless drained a 3-pointer at the 4:36 mark.
Mt. Juliet closed the gap to one, 10-9, but Williams netted a pair of foul shots for a three-point edge. The Lady Bears closed the quarter with consecutive shots by Jakoria Woods and led 13-12.
Mt. Juliet started to pull away in the second quarter with a 11-5 run that produced a 24-17 halftime advantage.
Both Williams and Pippin scored on putbacks, and Douglas fired a single charity toss that provided Portland’s offense in the period.
Portland (1-2 overall, 0-2 in District 9-AAA) fell behind 29-18 but Williams made back-to-back buckets and trailed 29-22.
Four consecutive points by the hosts increased their lead to 33-22 as the period ended.
Williams hit a running jumper to trim the deficit to single figures, 33-24, but the Lady Panthers weren’t able to get any closer as Mt. Juliet put the game out of reach with a 10-0 run.
Woods led all scorers with 21 points.
