Six Portland natives were among those who made the University of Tennessee Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2020.
Those individuals include:
Name Academic recognition
Kiera A. Curry cum laude
Kaitlyn N. Dillard summa cum laude
Owen M. Dittes summa cum laude
Maggie E. Estes magna cum laude
Hanna E. Sermons magna cum laude
Devin A. Suarez summa cum laude
The summa cum laude designation recognizes undergraduate students who have a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.8 or better during that term, while magna cum laude recognizes students who have a GPA of 3.65 to 3.79 during that semester. Cum laude designation consists of students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.64 during that semester.
