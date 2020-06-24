Six Portland natives were among those who made the University of Tennessee Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2020.

Those individuals include:

Name Academic recognition

Kiera A. Curry cum laude

Kaitlyn N. Dillard summa cum laude

Owen M. Dittes summa cum laude

Maggie E. Estes magna cum laude

Hanna E. Sermons magna cum laude

Devin A. Suarez summa cum laude

The summa cum laude designation recognizes undergraduate students who have a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.8 or better during that term, while magna cum laude recognizes students who have a GPA of 3.65 to 3.79 during that semester. Cum laude designation consists of students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.64 during that semester.

