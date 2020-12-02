WHITE HOUSE — Duncan Smallwood sank a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded, allowing the Panthers to pull out a 54-51 win over rival White House last Tuesday night.
The winning basket wrapped up a night of momentum swings in leading to the final three seconds.
The Blue Devils made seven field goals in the opening half and trailed 32-16 at the break but stormed back, outscoring the Panthers 17-5 in the third to cut the deficit to four heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The Panthers led 46-40 with 1:09 remaining, but White House tied the contest at 51 on two Quad Lucas foul shots.
That led to the final three seconds as Portland set up Smallwood’s game-clincher at the buzzer.
“We tried every way to give the game away tonight,” Portland head coach Darryl Travis said. “We won the first half. White House won the second, and we won the final three seconds.”
White House increased its offensive output from seven field goals to 13 over the final 16 minutes of action, which included five three-point buckets.
“White House had too many open looks in the second half,” Travis said. “We lost our composure on defense. We didn’t communicate, and when you play a team that shoots the basketball as good as White House, you have to communicate.”
For the game, Portland made 11 shot attempts in the opening half, including four 3-pointers,but made six field goals in the second half, which included a trio of long-range bombs.
“We forced the issue tonight,” Travis said. “We were rushing ahead. I told them to let them chase us. We had the lead. Mentally, we have a lot of learning to do, but the effort was there. We played extremely hard.”
The Blue Devils led just once in the contest when Jimmy Allen drilled a 3-pointer to put his team on top, 5-4. After that, Portland did not trail again as Smallwood completed an old-fashioned three-point play for a 7-5 lead.
Lucas tied the game at 7 before Portland’s Chase Runyon nailed a three-point basket, and Caeson Utley pushed the advantage to five, 12-7.
Lucas worked inside for two that left the host trailing 12-9.
Portland opened the second as Utley bombed a long-range shot that started the Panthers on a 20-7 run, extending the Panthers advantage to a 32-16 at the half.
The Panthers had a 10-0 run in the second quarter, including seven points from Dawson Kennedy and three from Hunter Hicks. Utley and Smallwood each had five points in the second stanza.
Nathan Baluman tallied five points in the quarter for the Blue Devils, and Lucas added a basket.
In the third quarter, it was the Blue Devils that controlled the offensive tempo by outscoring Portland, 17-5.
Lucas dominated the inside with six points, while Amarion Lucas recorded a pair of 3-pointers and Baluman added five.
White House had a 7-0 run to start the third period and added a pair of 5-0 spurts to finish up the period.
Weslex Deakins converted a steal into a slam to pull the Devils to within two, 37-35, as the final eight minutes opened.
Runyon connected from outside, and Smallwood tallied on a three-point bucket to give Portland a 42-35 lead.
The Blue Devils later trimmed the deficit to three, 43-40, with 4:40 left on an Amarion Lucas 3-pointer.
Portland — which improved to 3-1 — answered as Montaize Bradley rattled the net for a 3-point bucket and added a short jumper to extend the margin to eight, 48-40.
Then, Quad Lucas and Amarion Lucas made back-to-back shots for a 48-44 difference with 1:53 left.
Utley drained two foul shots before Baluman scored five consecutive points to push the Blue Devils to within one, 50-49, with 28 ticks left on the clock.
Kennedy made one of two at the free-throw line, and Quad Lucas tied the score on two attempts at the charity stripe.
That set up Smallwood’s winning shot.
Smallwood led all scorers with 19 points, with teammates Utley and Kennedy each scoring 10. Bradley, Hicks and Runyon contributed five each.
Quad Lucas topped White with 16 points, with Baluman recording 12 and Amarion Lucas chipping in with 11.
