GALLATIN — The Portland Spikes fell short of a state championship during the recent American Legion State Tournament, suffering a 5-1 loss to Gallatin in the title tilt at Municipal Park.
The Spikes concluded the summer with a 12-3-1 record.
“We came here to win the state championship,” Spike head coach John Thayer said. “The players did a great job. They deserved it, but we just fell short.
“They should be proud of themselves. I am proud of them.”
In the opener, the Spikes rallied for a 5-4 win over Elizabethton.
Caeson Utley, Chase Runyon, Luke Newton and Hunter Richards all recorded a hit, with Newton driving in a pair of runners. Runyon, Mason Elliott and Caleb Butner all drove in a run.
“Luke pitched an outstanding game,” Thayer said. “He had command of his pitches and battled.
“Offensively, we hit well but couldn’t get anything big started until the seventh inning.”
Newton surrendered 10 hits but threw 77 of his 103 pitches for strikes.
Jake Ausbrooks, Utley, Runyon, Richards and Vinny Parker crossed the plate.
Portland trailed 3-1 until the top of the seventh but took the lead with four runs.
Columbia Post 19 tallied once in their final time at-bat, but Richards retired the final batter with a strikeout.
That was followed by a 7-1 loss to Gallatin. The contest was tied at 1 until the fifth inning, when the host squad pushed across two runs before adding four in the sixth.
“We were flat,” Thayer said. “We just couldn’t get anything going at the plate. Hunter (Richards) had a no-hitter through the first innings.”
The Spikes managed just two hits, singles by Butner and Ausbrooks.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Spikes scored their lone run. Utley walked and later came around to score on Newton’s sacrifice fly.
In the third game of the tournament, the Spikes scored one run in the first, four in the fourth, and five in the sixth for a 10-3 victory over Columbia Post 19.
“The players came to the park ready to play to get a win and advance,” Thayer said. “They were locked in and hit the baseball well.
“Mason (Elliott) pitched a great game. He was a little shaky early but settled in and showed why he is a starting pitcher and not a closer.”
Elliott pitched six innings and fanned six batters.
Utley delivered a one-out triple in the first inning and later scored on a passed ball.
In the fourth, Richards was hit by a pitch, and Ausbrooks singled to rightfield. Freddy Paxton reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Braxten Taylor hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Richards, but Paxton was out going to second.
After a strikeout, Utley singled in Ausbrooks, and Elliott followed with a drive to centerfield that allowed Utley and pinch runner Easton Duffy to cross the plate for a 5-2 advantage.
Columbia tallied a run in the fifth to trail 5-3.
Portland put the game away by adding five in the sixth.
Taylor, Butner and Utley all singled, with Taylor scoring on Butner’s hit. Butner scored on a passed ball, and Newton’s groundout forced allowed Utley to score.
Richards doubled in Elliott, and Richards touched home plate following an Ausbrooks base hit.
The Spikes collected 13 hits in the contest, with Utley recording three and Elliott, Ausbrooks and Taylor all producing a pair of hits. Butner, Newton, Richards and Paxton all had one hit apiece.
Portland and Gallatin Post 17 combined for 25 runs and 27 hits as the Spikes pulled out a 13-12 victory on July 19 in an elimination game.
Portland trailed 12-10 heading into the bottom of the seventh but rallied for the winning runs in its final turn at-bat, ending the game in walk-off fashion.
“We came out on fire at the plate,” Thayer said. “We made an ill-advised move in the third inning. We removed Jake (Ausbrooks) from the mound early to save him for the next game. That allowed Gallatin back in the game. The young men pulled it together and got the walk-off win.
“Caleb Butner did a great job shutting them down and giving us a chance to catch up and go ahead. That was Caleb’s first mound appearance of the season.”
Butner pitched one inning and didn’t allow a hit or walk.
With one out in the seventh, Runyon drew a base on balls, and Elliott doubled. Runyon later scored on a passed ball, and Newton singled in Elliott. Richards reached on a two-base blast to put runners on second and third.
Ausbrooks came to the plate and reached base on a dropped third strike that allowed Duffy — the pinch runner — to plate the winning run.
For the game, Richards piled up four hits — including a pair of doubles — and three runs scored. Elliott had a pair of two-base blasts. Newton and Paxton each had two hits, and Runyon, Ausbrooks, Taylor and Parker also collected a hit.
Richards scored three times. Runyon, Elliott and Ausbrooks all crossed home plate twice, and Newton, Duffy and Taylor scored once.
However, the Spikes had their season come to an end with the 5-1 loss to Gallatin Post 17 later that evening to give the hosts the state championship.
Gallatin Post 17 gave its pitcher a five-run cushion and made it stand, though the Spikes did score one in the top of the seventh.
“I think the first game kind of wore us down,” Thayer said. “We just didn’t do enough at the plate in the second game. In that first game, we got a big lead and let it get away and had to establish ourselves to get back in it, then win it. That takes a lot out of you.”
Portland had seven baserunners through the first six innings.
Parker was issued a one-out walk in the seventh and scored on a Runyon base hit.
“We were without our dynamic centerfielder, Caeson Utley, in the second game,” Thayer said. “He had a separated shoulder. The few little flairs to center in their big inning would have been caught by Caeson. He can totally dominate the outfield.
“Caleb started the game and gave us two very strong innings. Tanner White did a good job coming in and keeping them within striking distance.”
White recorded scoreless three innings on the mound, allowing three hits.
Newton was presented the sportsmanship trophy and a scholarship award.
