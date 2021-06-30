The Portland Spikes went 2-1-1 in games played last week, beginning with a 12-4 victory over Bowling Green (Kentucky) in the first game of a doubleheader last Wednesday.
The Spikes scored two runs in the first inning, six in the second and four in the third.
Four players recorded at least two hits, including Caleb Butner, Caeson Utley, Mason Elliott and Isaac Callis.
Chase Runyon scored three runs. Butner, Utley, Braxten Taylor and Tanner White all crossed home plate twice, and Easton Duffy tallied once. Elliott drove in five runs.
In the first inning, Butner singled and moved to third base on a groundout. Runyon walked, and Elliott singled to centerfield to plate Butner and Runyon.
Six runs came across in the second.
Vinny Parker drew a base on balls and advanced to second base thanks to an error. Butner came to the plate and delivered a single to score Parker.
After Utley and Runyon both recorded base hits to load the bases, Elliott delivered a two-run double to drive in Butner and Utley.
Luke Newton singled in Runyon, and Newton was replaced on the basepaths by Easton Duffy. Taylor drove in White, who was pinch running for Elliott. Then, Callis doubled in Duffy for an 8-0 advantage.
Bowling Green produced four runs in the top of the third before the Spikes wrapped up the scoring with four in the bottom of the third.
Parker walked before Utley singled, and Runyon walked to load the bases.
Parker scored on a wild pitch, and Elliott hit a ground ball to score Utley.
Newton was hit by a pitch, and Runyon scored thanks to a Callis single. White later scored on a wild pitch.
In the final game of the twinbill, the Spikes dropped a 10-3 decision to Bowling Green.
Portland trailed 10-0 before scoring three runs in fifth.
Taylor led off with a double, and White walked. Butner took first bast after getting hit by a pitch, and Utley drove in two runs with a single, scoring White and Taylor. Runyon then singled in Butner.
Last Friday, the Spikes shut out the Nashville Flyers, 12-0.
Both Runyon and Parker had a pair of hits, while Butner, Utley and Taylor all had one.
Both Butner and Utley scored three times. Both Runyon and Elliott crossed the plate twice, and Newton and Taylor crossed home plate once.
Newton went the distance for the Spikes, allowing just four hits while striking out five.
Butner, Utley and Runyon scored in the first inning.
In the third, the Spikes loaded the bases on a Butner single and walks to Utley and Elliott. Taylor was hit by a pitch that forced in Butner, and Callis was hit by a pitch to force in Utley.
Then, Parker doubled in Elliott and Taylor for a 7-0 edge.
Portland put the game away by adding five in the third.
Butner walked, and Utley singled. Runyon drove in Butner with a base hit.
Utley later scored on a passed ball before Elliott walked. Newton was hit by a pitch, and Taylor singled in Runyon.
Elliott tallied when Callis was nipped by an errant pitch, and Parker singled home Newton.
In the finale of the doubleheader, the Flyers and Spikes ended up in a 5-5 deadlock.
Butner, Utley, Runyon and Newton all had a hit in the contest.
The Flyers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Spikes scored four of their runs in the home half of the inning.
Butner, Utley and Runyon all reached base on a walk and two singles, respectively. Butner scored thanks to a passed ball, and Newton singled in Utley. Runyon crossed home plate on another errant pitch for a 3-1 lead.
Newton later scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Parker.
Three runs scored for the Flyers in the third, and the visitors added one in the fifth.
Portland tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Utley singled, and Runyon reached in an error. Utley crossd the plate thanks to Elliott’s groundout.
