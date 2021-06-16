WESTMORELAND — The Portland Spikes baseball team opened the 2021 season by sweeping the Westmoreland Hilltoppers in a recent twinbill at Westmoreland High School.
In the first games, the Spikes captured 3-2 win behind the pitching of Luke Newton.
Newton gave up six hits, issued one walk and struck out six batters. Westmoreland had baserunners in each of the five innings played but only scored in the fifth.
Newton benefitted from the outfield play of Vinny Parker.
Portland scored one run in the top of the first.
Jake Ausbrooks singled, and three consecutive walks to Caeson Utley, Chase Runyon and Mason Elliott forced in Ausbrooks.
Two more runs came across for the Spikes in the fifth.
Freddy Paxton and Parker both walked, and Utley singled in Paxton. Elliott followed with a base hit to drive in Parker.
Westmoreland tallied a pair in the fifth on a single, an error, a sacrifice and two groundouts.
Ausbrooks, Utley and Elliott all recorded hits in the contest.
Portland benefitted from seven walks issued by Westmoreland pitchers, with two of those scoring.
Both Landon Donoho and Noah Morris had a pair of hits for Westmoreland, and Cooper White and Connor McCormick each collected one.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Portland Spikes compiled six hits in a 6-4 victory.
Ausbrooks, Parker, Utley, Elliott, Tanner White and Darnell all scored for the Portland squad.
Four different pitchers combined six hits and struck out nine batters for the Portland Spikes.
In the second inning, the Portland Spikes scored two runs.
Ashton Darnell singled, and Rylan Brown reached on an error. Parker drove in Darnell, and an Utley sacrifice plated Brown.
Westmoreland pushed across a single run in the third on a pair of walks and steal of home by Zach Gann.
Portland increased its advantage to 3-1 with a run in the fourth.
Easton Duffy drew a base on balls, and Parker singled. Utley hit a ground ball that allowed Duffy to touch home plate.
Westmoreland took the lead with three in the bottom of the fourth on a single, double, triple, and a hit batsman that scored Sullivan, McCormick and White.
Portland tied the score in the fifth.
Paxton reached on an error. White was hit by a pitch, and Darnell’s grounder drove in Paxton.
The Spikes broke the deadlock with a pair in the sixth.
With two outs, Utley singled, and Runyon was hit by a pitch. Both runners came in on Elliott’s double.
In the bottom of the sixth, Runyon was on the mound and gave up a one-out hit but struck out the final two Westmoreland batters to preserve the win.
“The players showed up ready and excited for the opening games of the summer leagues,” Spikes’ head coach John Thayer said. “Luke pitched a great game in the first game, and as a team, we played great defense.
“In the second game, some of our younger guys played and did a very good job. Our older players did an awesome job of working with them. Coach (Aaron) Whitten and I was happy with the overall effort. We have some work to do, but the players enjoy working hard and really love playing together.”
