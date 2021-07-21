The Portland Spikes baseball team closed out the regular season by sweeping visiting Westmoreland in a doubleheader on July 12.
In the opener — a 3-0 win — Tyler Dillard struck out 12 batters, allowed just three hits and gave up a single walk in securing the win.
Dillard retired the Hilltoppers in order in two innings and allowed a single baserunner in the first, second and fourth innings.
Westmoreland also got a good pitching performance from Noah Morris, who went five innings and gave up four hits while striking out seven.
The Spikes took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
With two outs, Chase Runyon reached on an error, and Mason Elliott walked. Luke Newton drove in Runyon with a single to rightfield. Braxton Taylor drew a walk, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Two runs came across for the Spikes in the second.
Tanner White blasted a two-out single, and Caleb Butner walked. Caeson Utley doubled home White and Butner to conclude the scoring.
“Tyler pitched a fantastic game,” Spikes head coach John Thayer said. “He had command from the start.
“Caeson, Chase and Luke hit well, but overall, we didn’t hit as well as I would have liked. We hadn’t played a game in two weeks, so I knew we would be off somewhat. But we played hard.”
In the nightcap, Portland scored three runs in the first, added one in the second and tallied twice in the third in a 6-3 victory.
Butner, Runyon, Elliott, Newton and Vinny Parker all recorded a hit in the contest.
“We hit the baseball a little better, but we need to get more consistent before the tournament,” Thayer said. “Newton and Runyon hit well, along with Elliott. To make sure our arms were set for the state tournament, we pitched by committee. Overall, we threw strikes and minimized walks.”
The Spikes used Elliott, Parker, Rylan Brown and Isaac Callis on the mound. The quartet struck out five and gave up three walks, allowing just three hits. Out of 77 pitches thrown, 41 were strikes.
Three runs crossed for the Spikes in their first at-bat.
Butner drew a base on balls, and Utley reached on a fielders’ choice. Runyon singled, and Elliott walked to load the bases. Newton blasted a double on a line drive to centerfield that scored Utley and Runyon, and Taylor’s ground out allowed Elliott to come into score.
Westmoreland answered with a run in the top of the second.
Anthony Leath tripled and scored on a wild pitch. Karsen Butcher tripled with two outs but was left stranded.
The Spikes scored a single run in the bottom of the second.
Brown walked but was later thrown out at home plate.
White hit into a fielders’ choice, and Butner later singled in White for a 4-1 advantage.
Portland went up 6-1 by adding a pair of runs in the third.
Runyon was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on an error. Elliott singled in Runyon, and Parker lined a hit to left field to drive in Elliott.
Westmoreland tallied twice in the fourth.
Connor Johnson and Connor McCormick walked, and Johnson came in to score on Leath’s grounder. McCormick later touched home plate thanks to a passed ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.