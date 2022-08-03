On Saturday, Aug. 6, 17 high school girls soccer teams, including the Lady Panthers, will kick off the annual PHS Girls Playday. This playday is hosted as a fundraiser to raise money for the PHS boys team.
Coach Nick Tuttle details that the event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with concessions items such as drinks, nachos, and burgers, as well as a Kona Ice truck for players and fans to enjoy. There is no admission fee, so all are encouraged to come out and show support for PHS soccer.
“It’s exciting to get to do something for the benefit of our team that is still centered around soccer,” said freshman player Bryson Hill. He said fundraisers can be difficult, but this way people can come out and watch soccer, and just by being there and buying concessions, they are benefiting the team.
“Even though we will be working the event by helping with concessions and things like that, I still think it’s a fun way for our team to raise money,” said teammate Lucas Ashworth. “The boys on the team all value the idea that everything they are doing revolves around soccer.
