The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association has finalized its reclassification for high schools across the state for the next two years.
The new districts and region alignments will go into effect next August and extend until May 2025.
Football
Beech, Hendersonville, Henry County, Hunters Lane, Portland, Springfield
Basketball, Baseball, Softball
Greenbrier, Macon County, Portland, Station Camp, White House
Volleyball
Beech, Gallatin, Green Hill, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Portland, Station Camp
Golf
Beech, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Green Hill, Greenbrier, Hendersonville, Lebanon, Macon County, Mt.
Juliet, Portland, Station Camp, White House, Wilson Central.
Track and Field
Antioch, Beech, Brentwood, Cane Ridge, Centennial, Clarksville, Columbia, Dickson County, Franklin,
Gallatin, Green Hill, Hendersonville, Henry County, Hillsboro, Hunters Lane, Independence, Overton,
Kenwood, Kirkwood, Lebanon, McGavock, Mt. Juliet, Nolensville, Northeast, Northwest, Page, Portland,
Ravenwood, Rossview, Spring Hill, Springfield, Summit, West Creek, Wilson Central.
Bowling
Beech, Gallatin, Green Hill, Greenbrier, Hendersonville, Merrol Hyde, Mt. Juliet, Portland, Station Camp, White House.
