The 2023 Portland High School Hall of Fame class of inductees was recently announced. Kelly Holmes, Chase Brooks, Luke Dunbar and Josh Bolton were selected.

All four were Mr. Football winners and will join fellow Mr. Football winner Gerald Turner (1998), 1995 finalist Matt Taylor and 2004 Mr. Basketball Corey Brewer in the school’s Hall of Fame.

