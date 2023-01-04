The 2023 Portland High School Hall of Fame class of inductees was recently announced. Kelly Holmes, Chase Brooks, Luke Dunbar and Josh Bolton were selected.
All four were Mr. Football winners and will join fellow Mr. Football winner Gerald Turner (1998), 1995 finalist Matt Taylor and 2004 Mr. Basketball Corey Brewer in the school’s Hall of Fame.
Kelly Holmes was named 3-A Mr. Football lineman for the 1998 season.
In his career, Holmes had 71 total tackles, a fumble recovery, and 2.5 quarterback sacks as well as playing on the offensive line. Holmes opened holes for Turner and a plethora of running backs as the Panthers gained 14,698 yards from 1995 through the 1998 campaigns.
Portland went 42-9 in his four years of wearing the Purple and White as the Panthers with a state runner-up trophy, reached the second round of the playoffs twice, and advanced to the quarterfinals in 1998.
Luke Dunbar was a Class 3-A, Mr. Lineman, in 1999 as the Purple advanced to the state championship and lost to Milan.
Dunbar played just two years of football as a Panther but collected 105 tackles as a junior and 108 in his senior campaign and finished with 213 total tackles, 4.5 quarterback sacks, a forced fumble, 11 tackles for losses, and five fumble recoveries.
Offensively, Dunbar rushed for 511 yards and three scores.
The Panthers won 25 of 28 games in Dunbar’s two seasons.
Chase Brooks was a Mr. Football lineman for the 2000 season and spearheaded a tough Portland defense that allowed just 1292 rushing yards in 15 games and gave up 153 yards per contest en route to a state championship in 2000.
Brooks recorded 313 total tackles, nine quarterback sacks for 53 yards, 13 tackles for losses, an interception, six fumble recoveries, and six forced fumbles in his four years. Brooks had 131 stops as a senior and contributed 970 yards of offense and eight touchdowns in his four seasons.
Josh Bolton took home the Mr. Football lineman award in 2001 as Portland compiled a 52-4 record in Bolton’s four years of playing.
Bolton contributed 204 tackles, had 21 quarterback sacks, recorded 13 tackles for losses, came up with six fumble recoveries, and had five forced fumbles.
In his junior and senior seasons, Bolton came up with 18.5 quarterback sacks.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, Jan. 20.
