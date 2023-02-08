The fifth annual First Pitch Dinner and Silent Auction was termed a success with good food and an excellent speaker in Caleb Barrett.
“It was a great night last Saturday, Jan. 28,” Portland baseball coach Seth Doxey remarked. “There were over 200 people that turned out to support the baseball and softball programs. We had steaks cooked by some dads from both programs, Cash Savers donated mashed potatoes, and green beans and rolls was supplied by Richland Station.”
The after-dinner speaker was Caleb Barrett, a graduate of Murfreesboro Oakland and Cumberland University. He spoke on what it takes to win the last game of the season. His speech consisted of words of wisdom from his head coach, how a team helps each other better themselves, and riding the wave of ups and downs in a season.
Barrett was a part of two state championship teams at Oakland in 1999 and 2000. He won a national championship at Cumberland University in Lebanon where he holds the record of most games played with 268.
Barrett played for legendary baseball coach Woody Hunt.
Doxey, along with Lady Panther head softball coach Taniesha Tucker, would like to thank everyone for their donations for the food and items for the silent auction and for helping make this another successful event.
