Portland senior Samantha Alda-Katherine recently signed with Sewanee University to play softball the next four years.
Alda-Katherine has played all four years at PHS and was excited to continue playing at the next level.
“I hadn’t planned to play softball in college,” Alda-Katherine said after signing with the Lady Tigers program. “I went there for an academic tour of the school. Once I got there, I fell in love with the campus, and I talked to the coaches and it automatically clicked. This was where I needed to be.”
Alda-Katherine has pitched all four years for the Lady Panthers. According to Portland coach Vanessa Tomlinson, Alda-Katherine pitching style was unique when she entered the program.
Samantha’s wind-up as a freshman was unconventional,” Tomlinson remembered. “She threw so hard. After the first year, Samantha changed her stance and that only made her better. She does a good job coming in and pitching. Samantha can pitch a full game because she is so strong.”
Sewanee University, a member of the Southern Athletic Association, finished at 3-27 in 2019 and currently stand at 2-11 under Coach Merritt Yackey. The Lady Tigers have no seniors on the 2020 squad.
“Coach Yackey stresses academics first,” Alda-Katherine explained. “At the end of the day, that is so important. I’m super excited.”
In Alda-Katherine’s ninth grade season, the Lady Panthers went 13-20, finished second in the district tournament and made the regionals for the first time since 1988. In 2018, the Purple finished with a 18-19-1 mark and Alda-Katherine was voted Most Improved. As a junior, the Lady Panthers complied a 20-22 slate. Alda-Katherine had six hits and batted .333 and defensively, collected 20 putouts and 14 assists.
“Samantha is a leader and does a good job in anything she does,” Tomlinson stated. “She’s great in the classroom and on the softball field.”
“I will definitely miss my girls,” Alda-Katherine remarked about leaving the Lady Panther program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.