Portland High School Baseball will be having an Alumni game between Portland and White House on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Portland High School starting at 4 p.m. This will include alumni from 2010-2023. The cost is $75 per player and will include a personalized custom jersey. To sign up, you can scan a code on the announcement posted on The Portland Leader Facebook page or contact the Portland High School.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Middles suffer losses
- Sumner County Schools featured in exhibit ‘Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee’ now open at the Tennessee State Museum
- PORTLAND PET FO THE WEEK
- Daughtry, Strawberry Festival Honored by Tennessee Chamber Executives
- Portland Firefighters Honored with Life Saving Award
- Sumner County Schools release bleacher inspections report
- Alumni baseball game scheduled for Sept. 9
- Panthers smash Greenbrier 42-6
Most Popular
Articles
- A fair fragrance
- Mayor signs option to purchase agreement on local property
- New legislation in effect for Tennessee dog owners
- Crossing the line
- Enbridge provides updates to county leaders
- Water department to join multi-plaintiff lawsuit
- Truck driver makes costly mistake
- County leaders consider regulations on adult-oriented venues
- Commissioners discuss proposed wheel tax
- School projects move forward
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.