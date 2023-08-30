PORNWS-08-30-23 ALUMNI BASEBALL GAME

Portland High School Baseball will be having an Alumni game between Portland and White House on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Portland High School starting at 4 p.m. This will include alumni from 2010-2023. The cost is $75 per player and will include a personalized custom jersey. To sign up, you can scan a code on the announcement posted on The Portland Leader Facebook page or contact the Portland High School.

