Portland High School graduate Logan Barger only ran track one year while wearing the Purple and White. But the Maryville College coaches were impressed to extend an opportunity to Barger to run track at the East Tennessee school.
Barger signed with the college last week and was excited at the chance to extend his track career and jumped at the chance to continue running track at the next level.
“Maryville contacted me first,” Barger said recently. “Their coaches are extremely helpful and kind. They reached out to me wanting me to come for an official visit. I went on an official visit and knew I was ready to commit as soon as possible.”
Barger’s specialty is the 100 and 200-meter dashes and also ran on the relay team. Barger hopes to be able to run the 100 and 200-meter dash at Maryville.
“I love both of them,” Barger remarked when asked which was his favorite. “If I had to pick, it would be the 200s.”
Barger had an 11th-place finish in the 200s in the Wildcat Invitational at Wilson Central and came in second in both the Warren East All-Comers and Greenwood Invitational meets. Barger also had four, top-ten spots in the 100-meter dash throughout the season.
PHS track coach Curtis Rogan was excited about Logan’s opportunity to run at the next level.
“It’s a great day for our school, our program, and for Logan,” Rogan pointed out. “Logan has shown determination and dedication this season. We are extremely proud of him and excited to see him run in college. It truly is a great day to be a Panther.”
Barger had some words of wisdom for underclassmen hoping for a chance to play sports at the next level.
“Trust the process,” Barger explained. “You aren’t always going to run your best race, but you have to be confident for the next one. Trust your coaches and last but not least, work hard and dedicate yourself.”
