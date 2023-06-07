PORNWS-06-07-23 LOGAN BARGER

Pictured are coach Ryan Smith on the left and coach Curtis Rogan on the right. Logan Barger is pictured in the middle.

Portland High School graduate Logan Barger only ran track one year while wearing the Purple and White. But the Maryville College coaches were impressed to extend an opportunity to Barger to run track at the East Tennessee school.

Barger signed with the college last week and was excited at the chance to extend his track career and jumped at the chance to continue running track at the next level.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.