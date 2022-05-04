The Portland baseball team picked up its 20th win of the season by defeating Cheatham County 17-4 last Friday.
The win capped off anther good week for the Purple, a week that included three wins and a split with district rival Montgomery Central.
Last Tuesday, the Panthers won over the Indians 7-2. Hunter Richards pitched all seven innings for the Purple. He struck out eight and allowed just four hits.
Portland pounded out seven hits and scored two in the second and third and single runs in each of the next three innings.
The Panthers had five hits in the game with Mason Elliott collecting two and Chase Runyon, Hunter Richards and Vinny Parker recording one apiece. Runyon scored twice and Cullen Box and Jake Ausbrooks crossed home plate once.
Runyon, Richards, Ausbrooks, Elliott and Luke Newton each had an RBI in the contest.
“Richie (Hunter Richards) threw really well again, and our offense kept pressure on them Tuesday,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “It was a big win to get us into a two seed versus a three seed district tournament game.”
The two teams met the following evening with the Indians pulling out a 5-3 win.
The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Montgomery Central scored one in the second and four in the sixth for the victory.
“Luke gave us a great chance to win,” Steinbrecher said. “But hats off to Central as they kept battling.”
In the first, Runyon singled to center field and Richards was hit by a pitch. Ausbrooks loaded the bases by drawing a walk and Runyon came in to score on an Elliott out. Utley plated Richards with a base hit and Ausbrooks took advantage of an errant pitch to score from third.
Portland had two baserunners in the second, one in the third and loaded the bases in the fifth but didn’t score.
The Panthers rebounded with a 4-3 win over Macon County on Thursday.
The Purple scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth when Box singled in Paxton to end the contest.
Portland trailed 3-0 until the latter part of the game.
In the fifth, Paxton lined a two-out single to center field. Box followed and corked a double to score Paxton.
The Panthers put another two out rally together in the sixth. Newton walked and Rhett Hicks singled. Caeson Utley punched out a hit that loaded the bases. Freddy Paxton was nicked by a pitch that forced in Duffy, who had replaced Newton as a courtesy runner.
Portland tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Richards took first base after getting hit by a pitch with one out. A grounder sent Richards to second and the senior came home on an Elliott hit.
Macon County had two base runners on in the eighth but couldn’t score, and that set up Portland’s winning rally in the home half of the eighth.
Box, Runyon and Garrett Stubblefield combined to strike out five.
The Panthers closed out the week in a big way by blasting Cheatham County 17-4 last Friday. Ausbrooks went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Runyon collected three hits, scored three times and drove in two. Box had two hits and plated three runners and scored twice.
Richards recorded two hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Newton, Hicks and Vinny Parker also blasted a pair of hits apiece. Hicks had two RBIs and Ashton Darnell, Parker, Duffy and Paxton all notched an RBI in the game.
Ausbrooks and Parker saw action on the mound and allowed just six hits and fanned four.
“Both Thursday and Friday’s games were good team wins,” Steinbrecher said. “It was good to see the guys battle back from a 3-0 deficit late in the Macon County game. Friday, it was good to see the bats come alive.”
Portland will play Friday in the district tournament at Greenbrier against Montgomery Central at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.