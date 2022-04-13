The Portland baseball team lost to district rival Greenbrier last week and stands at 10-3 for the season.
On Monday, April 3, the Panthers fell behind early and lost to visiting Greenbrier 6-2.
“I was proud of the way the guys fought for seven innings,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “Their starting pitcher did a good job, and it took us awhile to adjust.”
The Bobcats scored once in the second, two in the third and added a single run in the sixth. Portland cut the lead in half with a pair of runners crossing home plate in the bottom of the sixth. Greenbrier pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh that proved to be the winning margin.
The visitors scored their first run in the second on a hit bats man and a fielding error. Two more Bobcat runners came in to score in the third and one in the sixth to lead 4-0.
The Panthers broke through with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cullen Box launched a triple to right field and came in on a Caeson Utley single. After two outs, Jake Ausbrooks drove in Utley with a three-base blast.
Greenbrier added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Portland put runners on in the home half of the inning but couldn’t score.
Hunter Richards and Vinny Parker combined to strike out four batters and gave up three earned runs.
The two teams met the following night with the Bobcats winning 5-4 on a walk-off in the bottom of the eighth.
“We can see the boys learning how to compete in these big district games,” Steinbrecher remarked. “Our timing at the plate is getting better. Tonight, it was a tough game to lose, but we can take a lot away from this game positively.”
The Purple led 1-0 until the Bobcats pushed across three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth. Portland tied the game in the seventh. That set up the final inning when the Bobcats tallied the winning run in their final time at bat.
The Panthers scored one run in the second. Richards doubled and came around to score on a Mason Elliott grounder. Greenbrier broke through in the fourth and added one in the fifth to lead 4-1.
Portland knotted up the score in the top of the seventh.
Luke Newton reached on a two-base blast and tallied when Parker reached on an error. Box hit a ground ball that was mishandled that put runners on first and third. Utley came to bat and plated Parker on a groundout.
Box scored on a Chase Runyon fly ball that was misplayed in right field that tied the game up at 4-4.
The Panthers left a runner at third to end the top half of the frame.
Greenbrier went down in order in the home half of the seventh and the Panthers were retired in the top of the eighth.
The Bobcats pushed across the winning run in the eighth for the season sweep.
Box and Ausbrooks both pitched for the Purple and struck out seven.
Portland will play in the East Robertson Classic this weekend.
