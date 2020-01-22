The Portland boys were outscored 18-8 in the third quarter by the Beech Bucs and the visitors went on to defeat the Purple 62-54 in District 9-AA action last Tuesday evening.
The Panthers led 15-12 at the end of the opening eight minutes and held a 22-21 edge with two minutes left in the half. But the Bucs scored seven points off four offensive rebounds in the final two minutes of the half to build a 29-24 lead at the break. The Purple got to within three points in the third but never led again in the contest.
“Beech had one offensive rebound until the final three minutes of the first half, and they scored seven points off four offensive rebounds,” PHS coach Darryl Travis stated. “That carried over into the third period. We led 15-12 after one quarter and were outscored 17-9 in the second and 18-8 in the third. You take away the third, it’s a heck of a ballgame. I thought we were outwilled and they wanted it more. Beech dominated the third quarter.”
The Panthers trailed 29-24 at halftime and faced a 15-point deficit after three quarters of action.
“I don’t think we battled or fought as hard tonight as we have been,” Travis remarked. “We spent too much on our heels watching them play.”
Portland did battle back in the fourth period and cut the lead to five, 55-50 with 1:15 remaining but never got any closer.
“We decided to get physical in the fourth quarter, but it was too late,” Travis explained. “Beech has good guards and we shot four of 12 in the quarter.”
The Panthers led for most of the opening eight minutes of action as Mitchell Eagle poured in seven points, including a 3-pointer that started the Panthers on a 11-2 run that produced a 13-6 margin. Beech chipped away at the lead and a 3-pointer from Brinkley left the visitors trailing 15-12 at the end of the period.
The Bucs took the lead on back-to-back baskets, but Dequan Bradley drilled a 3-pointer and Dairius Bell later added a inside shot for a 22-21 lead. Beech closed out the half by scoring eight of the game’s next 10 points and led 29-24 at intermission.
Portland kept the game close in the third as two Eagle free throws left the Purple behind 33-30. But the Bucs would go on a 14-2 scoring blitz over the final five minutes of the quarter to lead 47-32.
The Panthers made their comeback in the fourth quarter. Hunter Hicks put back an offensive rebound, Bell hit a floater, Caeson Utley netted a jumper and Eagle fired in a 3-pointer for a 49-41 difference. Eagle kept the hot hand with a pair of 3-point baskets and Duncan Smallwood completed an old-fashioned 3-point play as the Purple trailed 55-50 with 1:15 left to play. Portland would get no closer as the Bucs held on for the win.
The Purple were topped by Eagle’s 22 points with Bell adding 10 and Smallwood netting nine. Dequan Bradley had five, Utley contributed four, and Hicks and Dawson Kennedy rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
Beech placed four players in double figures with Brinkley finishing with 12.
Portland travels to Gallatin this Friday and hosts Station camp on Jan. 28.
