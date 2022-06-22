When Cade Box signed with Cumberland University to continue his education and play football, the former Portland Leader Player of the Year wasn’t sure what to expect.
But after finishing his first year at the Lebanon school, Box adjusted to the rigors of college life.
“I think it was much different than I expected,” Box said. “I went in thinking I would have no free time, and I would always be in my books or in practice. But I actually had a ton of free time, especially during the offseason.”
Box chose Cumberland because of the advantages of a smaller school and being close to home.
“I like the feel of a small school,” Box said. “It was what I was looking for in a college. They also have a good business program with great professors that I have enjoyed getting to know.”
Box was red-shirted during the 2021 season, and is grateful for the opportunity to bulk up for the physicality of college football.
“I was red-shirted bit I was thankful,” Box said. “It allowed me to develop my body and get a lot stronger in the weight room. And standing on the sideline was not too hard for me other than the games in Northern Kentucky when the temperature was 11 degrees above zero.”
Box traveled with the team and got into a couple of games.
He recognized quickly how important time management was and how the speed of the game increased.
“The speed of the game definitely increased,” Box said. “But just like everything else, you eventually adapt to it, and it slows down a ton. Time management was really not that difficult. We practiced in the afternoon, and all my classes ended by 11. I would have the time to do homework, study or relax before practice started, and after practice, we would all go eat. The cafeteria is where a lot of my social life takes place.”
The Phoenix finished 3-7 in 2021 in the Mid-South Conference. Box hopes to contribute this season.
“I’m excited for this upcoming season,” he said. “We have some new coaches in the offensive room, and they are full of energy and exciting to be around. I had a great spring camp, and I am really excited to see what the future holds for us.”
Box has some words of advice to future scholar athletes heading to college.
“The best advice I can give is to go to class and get your work done before taking a nap or going out,” Box said. “I found my life to be a lot easier when I would get my work done before I would go out in the afternoon or night.”
