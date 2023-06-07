Portland’s Benjamin Bradley recently placed third in the Class AA high jump event at the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro. The sophomore had a leap of 6-02.00 which tied with two other leapers. But Bradley lost out on tie breakers based on scratches at a lower height.
Finishing third at the competition will serve as motivation over the next two years according to Bradley.
“Yeah, I feel like I could have gone further,” Bradley said. “This gives me a lot of motivation because it shows that I can go higher and do way better.”
Bradley has nothing to hang his head over after posting a stellar year. Bradley had several top five finishes in the high jump event including second place at the TSSAA D1-Class AA Middle Sectionals that qualified him for the state.
Bradley also nabbed a first-place spot in the long jump at Greenwood and Warren East during the regular season.
The three-sport standout prepared for the state much like he would for any other competition.
“I just ran more,” Bradley explained about preparing to compete on the big stage,” I did feel some pressure on me since I was a sophomore. It was a challenge, but I tried.”
The event draws thousands of athletes from across the state that converge on Murfreesboro for the week-long competition to crown champions in baseball, softball, tennis, soccer, and track.
