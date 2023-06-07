PORNWS-06-07-23 BRADLEY JUMP

Benjamin Bradley placed third in high jump.

 PHOTO BY CURTIS MARLIN

Portland’s Benjamin Bradley recently placed third in the Class AA high jump event at the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro. The sophomore had a leap of 6-02.00 which tied with two other leapers. But Bradley lost out on tie breakers based on scratches at a lower height.

Finishing third at the competition will serve as motivation over the next two years according to Bradley.

