PORNWS-03-29-23 BRAYLON DOWLEN

Braylon Dowlen is shown with his family.

 PHOTO BY AMY TOTTEN

For four years, Portland’s Braylon Dowlen was a force to reckon with on the gridiron while playing in the Panther secondary. Now, Dowlen will take his talents to Bethel University after signing with the West Tennessee school last Friday.

The Wildcats, who play in the Mid-South conference, is a division 3 school that finished 10-3 in 2022 and lost in the quarterfinals of the NAIA playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.