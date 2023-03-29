For four years, Portland’s Braylon Dowlen was a force to reckon with on the gridiron while playing in the Panther secondary. Now, Dowlen will take his talents to Bethel University after signing with the West Tennessee school last Friday.
The Wildcats, who play in the Mid-South conference, is a division 3 school that finished 10-3 in 2022 and lost in the quarterfinals of the NAIA playoffs.
The Bethel coaching staff contacted Dowlen after receiving game film from his junior season.
“The coach contacted me first,” Dowlen said. “I had sent him film from my junior season and Coach Reeves (a Portland assistant coach) was on his staff for a while. So that’s how he knew me and that’s how it started.”
Dowlen visited the campus and liked what he saw.
“I was down there not long ago,” Dowlen explained. “I liked the campus.”
Dowlen started all four years while wearing the Purple and White as the Panthers made the playoffs three of the past four years and advanced to the second round in 2022.
Dowlen finished with over 2,000 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns and is in the top ten in most tackles in a career at Portland.
“Braylon has been a starter for all four years,” former PHS coach Wes Inman remarked. “He has named all region numerous times. He is an awesome young man and has been a lot of fun to coach. He is a hard-nosed hitter, a talented runner, and I believe his best football is still ahead of him.”
Dowlen is projected to play safety at Bethel but has fond memories of wearing the Purple and White.
“I’m going to miss it,” Dowlen acknowledged. “I’ve had great coaches and great teammates. I think the highlight of my high school career was the White House in my junior season.”
In that game, Dowlen had a rushing touchdown and added 153 yards of receptions and two scores.
“I’m thankful to God, my parents, teammates, and coaches who got me on this journey,” Dowlen concluded. “There are so many memories.”
Dowlen is the son of Bryant and Anita Dowlen and plans to major in business this fall.
