Portland High standout Caleb Mandrell has committed to play football at Kentucky Wesleyan University.
Mandrell, a three-year starting quarterback for the Panthers, put up some outstanding numbers during his time in Portland.
In his career, he rushed for 2,737 yards and scored 47 touchdowns for the Panthers.
As a passer, he completed 130 of 296 throws with 10 touchdowns.
Mandrell also served as the Panthers’ punter, averaging 35.3 yards per punt and scoring 296 points.
Mandrell also had a number of accolades during his final two seasons with the Panthers. He was the team’s Most Valuable Player in 2018, was a member of the All-Region team that year and also the Panthers’ Offensive MVP and their Player of the Year.
In 2019, Mandrell repeated as Player of the Year, was Offensive MVP and won the Glenn Glover Scholarship Award.
