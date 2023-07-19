Former Portland softball standout Eryn Cheney learned a lot during her first year at Cumberland University. Cheney signed with the Phoenix softball program last year and started solely on the junior varsity squad.
Time management and the speed of the game are always factors in adjusting to college life as an athlete. And it was no different for Cheney.
“Time management was the hardest part about college,” Cheney said last week. “When you lift weights at 7 a.m., have three classes, a two-hour long practice almost every day, and missing classes due to games, it’s hard to fit in a social life.”
Cheney was able to adjust as the school year went on.
“It’s hard to focus on your homework and classes,” Cheney explained. “But that’s the part that I had to learn how to manage my time properly. I wouldn’t say my transition from high school to college was difficult, it was just a new experience that I had to learn to navigate through.”
The speed of the game also changed according to Cheney.
“The speed of the game definitely increases compared to high school softball and travel ball,” Cheney noted.
Cheney saw playing time solely on the junior varsity squad in 2022 as a pitcher and has a lot of memories from the season.
“We had a great record as a team,” Cheney remarked. “We beat a varsity team, and I made so many new friends.”
After a year on the junior varsity team, Cheney isn’t sure if varsity playing time is in the future or not.
“I’m not sure about where I stand next year playing-wise,” Cheney pointed out. “I know that I will get playing time on the JV as a pitcher. I’m not sure how that will be varsity-wise.”
Cheney admitted the college experience was great including sharing those times with former high school teammate Kayla Wasilko.
“I do believe I experience everything and more of what I thought the college experience would be,” Cheney stated. In some ways it’s different. But for the most part, it’s similar to what I projected it to be.”
Wasilko also made the transition easy for Cheney during the early days of adjusting to the college experience.
“Having Kayla on the same team with me was so helpful,” Cheney stated. “When we didn’t know anyone else on the team, she was right there for me. I knew that even if I didn’t have someone I automatically clicked with on the team, I had her.”
Cheney reflected on her first year at Cumberland University and had some words of wisdom for incoming freshmen heading to the next level in a few weeks.
“I would say that you should never come in with an ‘I’m the best on this team’ mindset,” Cheney summed up. “I learned there is always going to be someone who wants to outwork you for a position or playing time. You have to know your strengths and put in the work to get a spot. It may seem like all the work and hard times aren’t worth it. But it is in the end. And always put school before your sport.”
