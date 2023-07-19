PORNWS-07-19-23 ERYN CHENEY

ERYN CHENEY

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Former Portland softball standout Eryn Cheney learned a lot during her first year at Cumberland University. Cheney signed with the Phoenix softball program last year and started solely on the junior varsity squad.

Time management and the speed of the game are always factors in adjusting to college life as an athlete. And it was no different for Cheney.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.