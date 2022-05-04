Eryn Cheney is looking forward to pursuing her softball career at the next level. The senior signed last week with Cumberland University in Lebanon to continue playing a game she loves.
“I have been playing softball since 2013 when I was 9 years old,” Cheney said recently. “My dad has always been my biggest influence in softball and in pushing me to play at the next level. He played in college and always made it a point that I could make it there if I always worked hard.”
Cheney was impressed with Cumberland University in visits to the campus.
“Cumberland has such a small, but home-like campus that isn’t too far from home,” Cheney remarked. “They have coaches that fit my playing style.”
Cheney has had three different coaches while at Portland High School, and each had different styles of coaching and should make the transition to college easier in the fall.
“Coach (Taniesha) Tucker has worked the hardest for me, Cheney explained about her current coach. “She has a very positive mindset but continues to push me everyday and never bails me out of hard situations. I think her coaching style will best fit what I am going into next year.”
Cheney is projected to be a pitcher as a member of the Lady Phoenix program, and has already been a part of a state championship team with her travel team, Renegades ’03.
Tucker, in her first year as coach, is excited for the opportunity Cheney has to play at the college level.
“I’m very excited for Eryn to represent the Portland Lady Panther softball program,” Tucker stated. “Eryn will do a great job at Cumberland University and will be one of the hardest working players to hit the field next season.”
Currently, Cheney leads the district in strikeouts with 52 along with a high on base, slugging, and fielding percentage.
Cheney, who plans to study nursing while at Cumberland University, has a simple philosophy to the challenges faced on the softball field.
“Only give yourself 10 seconds to worry over your mistakes,” Cheney said. “Always have empathy and never be satisfied with where you are now. You can only control your actions.”
The Lady Phoenix are members of the Mid-South Conference.
