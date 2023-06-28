Former Portland High School soccer standout Ella Clifton just finished her first year at Johnson University in Knoxville. Clifton, as most college kids do, had to make adjustments from homeschooling to college.
But in Clifton’s situation, being homeschooled and then going off nearly three hours to school was not as hard as some would suspect.
“I feel like I made the transition pretty easily,” Clifton remarked recently. “Being homeschooled, you learn to work independently and learn early how to manage your time. I was also so busy with practice and games that I did not have a choice but to figure it out quickly.”
Being three hours away from home was made easy by visits from family according to Clifton.
“I feel like I handled being away from for the first time okay,” Clifton admitted. “I missed my family, but they attended lots of games and seeing them there helped with any homesickness. Also, I love Knoxville, Johnson University, and my teammates. I’m confident I chose the school God had for me.”
How did Clifton juggle classes, practice, study time, and soccer matches?
“I learned that I thrive in a busy and active lifestyle,” Clifton explained. “I don’t like to have much down time. So, being a collegiate athlete works out pretty well. My social during the season revolves around soccer and that makes it easy. I also had a part-time job in the athletic department that allowed me to keep up with homework.”
Clifton also adjusted to the speed of the game which increases at the next level.
“The speed of the game definitely increased along with the physicality,” Clifton noted. “The Appalachian Athletic Conference is a very physical and athletic conference. I realized that everyone had worked hard to get to the college level, and I would have to work even harder to continue to be competitive at that level.”
Clifton was able to get in several matches in 2022 and used the same philosophy used throughout her young career.
“I did get playing time,” Clifton pointed out. “I played inside back as well as defensive midfielder. I approached every game pretty much like I always have. I play to win and improve every game. I also enjoy seeing my teammates find success on the field.”
The Royals went 5-11-2 last season and Clifton has high hopes for herself and the team as a new season approaches in a few weeks.
“I expect more wins than last season,” Clifton stated. “I expect us to be playing in the AAC tournament at the end of the season. This is only our second season in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. I think we will see more improvement. The freshmen and sophomore classes are full of club and year-around players.”
One of those incoming freshmen is Clifton’s sister Lillie, and Ella is excited to be on the same team again.
“I’m super excited to play with her again,” Clifton acknowledged. “You do not see many sisters playing on the same team in college. We are super thankful for the opportunity to wear the same jersey again. We will be roommates as well, just like old times.”
In closing, Clifton had some words of wisdom for her sister Lillie and other freshmen heading off to college this fall.
“I would encourage them to work hard,” Clifton concluded. “Nothing will be given to you in college. Enjoy your time with new friends and enjoy your time. It flies by.
