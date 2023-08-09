With the return of six starters, Portland East football coach Fred Combs is excited about the prospects of having a successful 2023 season. After winning just one game last year, Combs and the Panthers are eager to get the season underway.

“We had a great spring and summer,” Combs said. “We were able to get the boys in shape as well as start installing our offensive and defensive packages. They have taken to it very quickly since so many started or played a lot last year. We are farther along at this point than we were in 2022 in terms of what we are able to do.”

