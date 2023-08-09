With the return of six starters, Portland East football coach Fred Combs is excited about the prospects of having a successful 2023 season. After winning just one game last year, Combs and the Panthers are eager to get the season underway.
“We had a great spring and summer,” Combs said. “We were able to get the boys in shape as well as start installing our offensive and defensive packages. They have taken to it very quickly since so many started or played a lot last year. We are farther along at this point than we were in 2022 in terms of what we are able to do.”
Those six starters include Lerenzen Fletcher (tailback and strong safety), Fisher Berry (halfback and outside linebacker), Xander Hall (halfback and defensive end), Braxton Maiden (right tackle and defensive tackle), Weston Napier (quarterback and safety), and Timmy Spears (wide receiver and cornerback).
Joining the above starters on offense include Aiden Conrad and Devin Sterling splitting time with Spears at split end, and Jackson Hurley getting the nod at tight end. Right tackle Maiden is the lone returner back on the offensive line and the remaining players include left tackle Brandon Woodard, left guard Brycen Rogers, center Caleb Wooten, and right guard Levi Snow.
“We are blessed with a lot of size upfront and speed in the backfield,” Combs stated. “Our linemen have quick feet and stay on their blocks well. We are able to get to the edge with our backs and there is always the threat of them cutting against the grain. Having three different running backs gives us the luxury of being able to keep teams off balance.”
The defensive front consists of Bobby Wilburn and Hall at defensive ends with Maiden and Rogers lining up at the defensive tackle slots. The linebacker corps include Hurley, Victor Perez or James Creekmore and outside linebacker Berry.
In the secondary, Spears and Aiden Conrad are designated as corners, Napier starts at free safety, and Fletcher opens at strong safety.
“Defensively, we are going to blitz and stunt a lot,” Combs remarked. “Our goal is to cause as much disruption in the opponents’ backfield as we can.”
Depth appears to be a weakness for the Panthers with just 28 players listed on the roster.
“That is a major issue for us,” Combs pointed out. “We are getting guys comfortable in multiple positions in case we have to shuffle some people around. We also have to establish an inside game running game to compliment our speed.”
Portland East will be in a shotgun formation on offense and run multiple two and three back sets with a lot of motion snaps and run a base 4-3 defense with some shifting into a 5-2 or 4-4.
“I feel like we can be very explosive on offense but we need to be able to grind it out when we need to,” Combs noted.
Combs expectations for the team are the same as always as the season opened last night against White House.
“Our number one expectation is to teach these kids the game of football and get them ready for high school,” Combs explained. “We also feel like we can be competitive in every game we play and give ourselves a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Our main key is being able to stay healthy and injury free. Our young guys have to be ready to step in whenever they are called. A lot of these guys took their lumps as seventh graders last season and have taken that experience and hit the ground running.”
