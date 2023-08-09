Portland High School’s two football scrimmages showed new head coach Hunter Hicks what needs to be worked on as the 2023 season opens Aug. 18 at home against White House.

All coaches schedule fall scrimmages in hopes of fine tuning their team and Hicks was no different. Hicks saw some good things out of the squad and things that need to be worked on.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.