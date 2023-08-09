Portland High School’s two football scrimmages showed new head coach Hunter Hicks what needs to be worked on as the 2023 season opens Aug. 18 at home against White House.
All coaches schedule fall scrimmages in hopes of fine tuning their team and Hicks was no different. Hicks saw some good things out of the squad and things that need to be worked on.
“Both of our scrimmages we started out slow,” Hicks said over the weekend. “We are not a team that needs that to happen week in and week out. We also weren’t as physical as I like for us to be, especially against Station Camp. In the FRA scrimmage last Friday, we were a little more physical but still have a way to go to compete.”
Hicks also saw some positive things come out of the two scrimmages.
“Offensively, (sophomore) Shawn Sebring ran the football with success inside,” Hicks explained. “Keilen Dalton had two big play touchdown catches in coverage where he made extremely athletic plays.”
The Panthers have a mixture of experience and youth, and Hicks is excited how both will come together against a challenging region and non-regional schedule.
“We have young senior who are doing a good job leading along with some juniors,” Hicks remarked. Our sophomore class is having to step up and grow up fast. For the most part, everyone is doing what we ask of them day in and day out.”
After this week’s jamboree at Liberty Creek, the Panthers open the regular season at home with White House. A trip to Greenbrier will be followed by a homecoming tilt against Davidson Academy on Sept. 1.
The Purple play their first region contest at Beech and remain on the road the next week at Clay County.
Springfield and Henry County come to town on consecutive Friday nights before the Panthers enjoy an open date on Oct. 6. Portland travels to Hendersonville on Oct. 13 and goes to East to Westmoreland before closing out the regular season at home with Hunters Lane.
