KNOXVILLE — For the first time since the 2016 season, ESPN College GameDay — college football’s longest-running and most celebrated pregame show — will originate from the University of Tennessee campus as the Volunteers host Florida for their Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

The show airs live on ESPN from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT Saturday. Live shots will also take place Friday for various ESPN programming and on Saturday morning’s SportsCenter prior to the show. The broadcast location will be announced soon.

- CheckerNeyland.com

