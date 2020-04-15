Corey Brewer, the 13-year NBA veteran and Portland native, has hosted a free basketball camp at Portland High School for many years on the court there that bears his name.
Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Brewer is having to cancel this year’s scheduled camp in Portland, and also the one he hosts each year in Gainesville, Fla.
Brewer, a two-time NCAA champion at the University of Florida and the Most Outstanding Player of the 2007 NCAA Tournament, expressed regret at having to put off the camps this summer, but knows that the safety of the children and their families are most important.
Brewer made the announcement on the George Plaster Show on WNSR-AM 560 this past week.
“It was tough not to be able to go through with them, but with everything going on, I don’t want to take any chances and put anybody in harm’s way by putting a bunch of kids in a gym or their families in a gym,” Brewer said. “So I just figured that if we can’t do it this year, we’ll just have to postpone it and work to make next year’s camps even better.”
Brewer indicated that updates about when the camps in Portland and Gainesville might return would be posted on his personal website, www.coreybrewer.com.
Brewer starred at Portland High School, graduating in 2004 and winning the Mr. Basketball Award from the TSSAA when he averaged 29.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game for the Panthers.
He went on to star at the University of Florida and was a starter on back-to-back national championship teams before being drafted seventh overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his NBA career, Brewer has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings. Brewer did not play during the 2019-20 NBA season that was halted in March amid the coronavirus outbreak.
