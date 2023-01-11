Both Portland teams lost on the road to district opponent Creekwood last Friday night in Dickson County.
The Purple lost 53-26 to the Lady Red Hawks as Brianna Burgess topped the winners with 19 points.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Both Portland teams lost on the road to district opponent Creekwood last Friday night in Dickson County.
The Purple lost 53-26 to the Lady Red Hawks as Brianna Burgess topped the winners with 19 points.
Portland trailed 10-5 after eight minutes of action and faced a 23-13 deficit at the break.
An 18-5 run by Creekwood in the third put the game away as the hosts took a 23-point margin into the final eight minutes of play.
“I thought our girls competed hard tonight,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said.
“We were able to see what we need to do better to compete with the best team in the district.”
Katie McCloud topped the Lady Panthers in scoring with eight points while Taya Totten and Ke’Miyah Kelsey each netted five. Cheyenne Gregory had four and Jenna Towles and Aleena Waggoner contributed two apiece.
Portland made ten field goals including half of those coming from the 3-point stripe. The Lady Redhawks recorded 23 field goals.
The Portland boys dropped a 63-49 decision to the Red Hawks.
“It was a tough start to district play against a very good and well-coached Creekwood team,” Portland coach John Ferguson said.
“They had a great game plan and we struggled to score all night. The guys battled, but we could never catch up after an early first quarter run.”
Portland trailed 15-9 after the first period of action and faced a ten point deficit 30-20 at halftime.
Creekwood extended their advantage to 14, 44-30 after three quarters of play and posted the district decision.
Chase Runyon had 17 points to top Portland in scoring with Braden Thornton scoring 12 and Nate Honeycutt adding 11. Keilen Dalton tallied three, Cody Carlson and Tristan Calvert each had two, and Freddy Paxton and Will Hester netted one apiece.
Jamison Ford paced Creekwood with 14.
The Panthers made 17 field goals including five, 3-pointers while Creekwood had 20.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.