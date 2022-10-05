The Portland High School cross country teams participated in the Sumner County Public Schools Championship on Sept. 27.

Jenna Towles had a 11th place finish with a run of 21:26.10, while Camden Bean earned a 36th spot after recording a time of 26:10.70. Kathryne Mills was 40th in 27:30.40, Maddie Thompson came in 45th at 29:11.70 and Emerson Bean was 48th with a run of 39:14.70.

