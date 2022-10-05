The Portland High School cross country teams participated in the Sumner County Public Schools Championship on Sept. 27.
Jenna Towles had a 11th place finish with a run of 21:26.10, while Camden Bean earned a 36th spot after recording a time of 26:10.70. Kathryne Mills was 40th in 27:30.40, Maddie Thompson came in 45th at 29:11.70 and Emerson Bean was 48th with a run of 39:14.70.
The boys were paced by Hunter Hester’s 29th place finish with a run of 19:21.20, while Caden Ausbrooks was 33rd in 19:44.60. Mason Spurling came in 48th in 21:59.80. Walker Gibbs nailed down a 57th place finish at 23:51.80, and Ian Rippy notched a 60th place spot by recording a run of 24:45.70.
Last Saturday, the cross county squads traveled to Hendersonville for the Chick-fil-A at Glenbrook Presents-Saturday Light Fever competition.
Towles placed third with a run of 21:22.10, Mills was 51st with a time of 26:59.70 and Thompson came in 64th by recording a run of 29:52.10.
The boys were led by Ausbrooks with a 25th place finish at 18:21.50,
Hester was 36th with a time of 18:59.20 and Gibbs (23:32.80) and Rippy (24:03.90) came in 103rd and 105th, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.