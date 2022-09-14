The Portland cross country teams had two meets in recent action.
On Sept. 1, the squad participated in the Station Camp High School/Welch College MSCCA mid-week meet.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Portland cross country teams had two meets in recent action.
On Sept. 1, the squad participated in the Station Camp High School/Welch College MSCCA mid-week meet.
Jenna Towles placed fourth with a run of 22:34.56. Camden Bean came in 36th with a time of 27:04.42. Adanely Ambriz Velasauez was 62nd after recording a 33:11.67 time and Emerson Bean finished 75th with a time of 43:58.84.
The boys had two runners place in the top 35 in Caden Ausbrooks, who came in 31st after registering a time of 20:03.80. Hunter Hester was 32nd with a run of 20:05.43. Walker Gibbs came in 96th after recording a mark of 23:54.21. Mason Spurling was 113th after coming in with a 25:02.87 time. Ian Rippy collected a 123rd place finish at 26:04.68.
Last Saturday, the teams ran in the MSCCA Voyles Classic. Towles was 23rd at a time of 22:00.03, Camden Bean earned an 88th spot after recording a run of 26:38.05. Kathryne Mills was 91st with a time of 27:40.67.
Velasquez came in 108th at 31:44.82, Maddie Thompson was one spot behind at 109 with a time of 31:54.18, and Emerson Bean came in 117th after recording a run of 38:52.72.
The boys were led by Gibbs with a 63rd place spot at 19:30.21, Spurling was 111th at 23:19.68, and Rippy finished 136th at a time of 25:58.92.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.