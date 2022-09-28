The Portland cross country team had four top 10 finishers Sept. 13 at the East Hickman MSCCA High School meet.

The girls were led by senior Jenna Towles, who came in second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 21:50.93. Camden Bean was seventh in 26:52.34. Adanely Ambriz Velasquez recorded a time of 30:06.31 — good for 15th place.

- Staff report

