The Portland cross country team had four top 10 finishers Sept. 13 at the East Hickman MSCCA High School meet.
The girls were led by senior Jenna Towles, who came in second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 21:50.93. Camden Bean was seventh in 26:52.34. Adanely Ambriz Velasquez recorded a time of 30:06.31 — good for 15th place.
Kathryne Mills had a 17th place finish after a run of 30:32.12, Maddie Thompson was 23rd at 33:00.55 and Emerson Bean came in 37th with a run of 39:53.90.
The boys also placed two runners in the top 10 as Caden Ausbrooks notched a seventh-place spot with a run of 20:22.68. Hunter Hester was eighth with a time of 20:31.93 while Mason Spurling earned a 26th place finish after recording a mark of 22:40.25. Walker Gibbs was 42nd with a run of 23:56.31, and Ian Rippy placed 50th with a mark of 24:52.84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.