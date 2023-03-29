Portland’s Cullen Box is excited about the opportunity to play baseball at the next level. The two-sport athlete signed a scholarship with UT Martin last Friday. Box just started his senior year on the diamond for the Panthers and knew UT Martin was the right place to go after graduation in May.
“My first offer came from UT Martin,” Box said Friday. “I knew from the beginning that’s where I wanted to go. I love the coaches and they want to have a relationship with the players. They have everything I want in a school.”
Box, who plans to study civil engineering while playing for the Skyhawks, credits summer travel ball that put him on the recruiting radar.
“My travel ball helped me get recruited,” Box explained. “The process started in my junior year.”
Not only did the travel ball experience pay off, but it also didn’t hurt that Box had a stellar season as a junior as Portland went 21-7.
Box was the district MVP and was named to the all-district tournament squad and made all-region, and all-state. Box earned the Silver Slugger Award at the team’s banquet.
“It was a great year for us,” Box acknowledged. “We fell short in the playoffs, but last year helped to propel me in schools recruiting me.”
Box is a multi-sport athlete and played basketball for Portland West and football and baseball at the high school. After taking off his junior year to concentrate on baseball, Box came back and rushed for 493 yards and added 324 yards through the air as a senior while wearing the Purple and White and was named captain as well as offensive MVP.
But Box will concentrate on baseball at UT Martin and will get a shot at catcher and could see time as a utility player for coach Ryan Jenkins.
UT Martin is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference and finished the 2022 season with an 11-34 record.
The Skyhawks currently stand at 7-18 during the current season.
Box is the son of Chad and Melissa Box.
