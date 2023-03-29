PORNWS-03-29-23 CULLEN BOX

Cullen Box and his family are pictured.

 PHOTO BY AMY TOTTEN

Portland’s Cullen Box is excited about the opportunity to play baseball at the next level. The two-sport athlete signed a scholarship with UT Martin last Friday. Box just started his senior year on the diamond for the Panthers and knew UT Martin was the right place to go after graduation in May.

“My first offer came from UT Martin,” Box said Friday. “I knew from the beginning that’s where I wanted to go. I love the coaches and they want to have a relationship with the players. They have everything I want in a school.”

