Seth Doxey’s wait for a head coaching position didn’t take long at Portland High School.
Doxey, who spent one year as an assistant to Scott Steinbrecher on the baseball staff, was named as the new head coach of the Panthers last week.
Steinbrecher, the head coach of the girls’ basketball team and recently married, resigned to have more family time.
Doxey was a clear choice for the position.
“When I was hired last year (before the 2021-22 school year) by Mr. Woods, I expressed my interest in an eventual head coaching position for baseball,” Doxey said. “He had made the decision to go with Coach Stein at that point. After Coach Stein resigned last week, I went to talk to Mr. Woods about interviewing for that position. After a few minutes of discussion, Mr. Woods said he was going to give me the position.”
Doxey spent a year on the staff of both Coach Stein and head football coach Wes Inman before being named coach of the baseball team.
The Panthers had one of their most successful seasons by winning 22 games and getting ranked No. 1 in the state.
“There isn’t a whole lot that I need to change,” Doxey said. “Coach (Justin) Martin, Coach Stein and Coach (Doug) Guelde definitely built this program up. I will continue what they did.”
Doxey was a four-sport athlete at Pleasant View Christian School in Cheatham County and played baseball at Austin Peay after high school. He ended up at Dakota State University in Madison South Dakota.
Before coming to Portland, Doxey was at White House Heritage, where he coached high school football and middle school baseball.
The expectations will be high for the Portland baseball program next spring and Doxey is already excited about the opportunity to make his mark.
“We do have a good core coming back,” Doxey said. “My expectations are for us to work hard, enjoy the game and build team chemistry. We will have a pretty tough schedule, which is why it will be important for the team to work hard during the offseason. The one area where I want to grow the program is in the weight room. We are developing a strength and conditioning program that will set us up for success. Yogi Berra said the Baseball is 90% mental and the other half is physical.”
Doxey has one assistant coming to the staff in John Maldonado and is looking for a couple more to round out the staff.
