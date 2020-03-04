Portland High School basketball player Mitchell Eagle recently reached a plateau that few players achieve by going over the 1,000-point mark in his career.
The senior went over the 1,000-point mark in a game at White House two weeks ago. Ironically, Eagle transferred from White House just before entering the eighth grade that made him ineligible to play middle school basketball.
Eagle started playing basketball at the age of six and was involved in city league and the upward program until entering high school.
“I had always played basketball in city league, so I knew I wanted to play in high school if given the chance,” Eagle explained. “Playing basketball for Portland will be one of my greatest memories from high school.”
Eagle stated that he did attend some of Corey Brewer’s summer camps at Portland and counts the late great Kobe Bryant as a big influence in his life.
In Eagle’s freshman season, Josh Epperson had been named high coach at the school. After one year, Epperson left, and Darryl Travis took over and coached Eagle the past three seasons.
Each coach brought a different style to the program.
“Both have different coaching styles,” Eagle pointed out. “I learned some basics from Coach Epperson and Coach Travis taught me about discipline, running plays, leading my team, and having endurance to make it through the whole game.”
Eagle was one of three seniors on the team along with Dairius Bell and Dequan Bradley. Leading the team was easy, according to Eagle.
“We have great teammates,” Eagle remarked. “Everyone is easy to work with and willing to do what it takes to improve.”
The Panthers won 15 games this season and beating some district opponents, as well as scoring 1,000 points were highlights in Eagle’s senior campaign.
“We had big district wins over teams like Lebanon, Gallatin and Beech,” Eagle said. “We had great moral this season especially after those wins. Another proud moment for me is when an opposing coach said I was unshakeable. I’ve been able to play varsity for four years and have very few fouls and no technical, no matter how hard they tried to get in my head.”
Eagle fired in 33 points in a win over White House early in the season and the point guard scored 20 or more points in several other games.
Eagle is being recruited by several college and finding one close to home will be important.
“I want to find one in or close to Tennessee,” Eagle commented. “I want to find one offering the best scholarship to earn my business degree.”
Eagle joins a list of Portland High School players that have scored 1,000 points or more, including Corey Brewer, Jason Rogan, Lanny Smallwood and Shawn Utley. The accomplishment is still sinking in for Eagle.
“The season ended so fast, I’m still trying to realize its over,” Eagle admitted. “Earning the 1,000-point recognition has been a goal since day one. I’m so grateful to be included with this list of great Portland High School players.”
With the season now over and graduation looming in less than three months, Eagle has words of advice to up and coming Portland players.
“Stay in the gym,” Eagle said. “Put in the work, stay out of trouble, be a leader, and a good example.”
