The 2020-21 season was a dream for first year coach Mike Hollingsworth and his Portland East basketball team. The Panthers went 11-3 and won the Sumner County AA championship.
But with most of those players now at the high school, Hollingsworth will rely on last year’s junior varsity members to step up and contribute to the 2021-22 squad.
“We do not have any returning varsity players,” Hollingsworth said recently. “All of our kids back from last year were JV players, so we will be inexperienced at all positions.”
Portland East has nine players in its rotation.
Elijah Sydnor and Quenten Totten, along with Jesiah Scharklet and Wyatt Napier and Scotty Jones are penciled in as probable starters with newcomers Zane Williams, Alex Swift, LaDarius Leduc and David Summers seeing playing time.
“Elijah and Quenten will play the 1-2 mostly for us,” Hollingsworth said. “They both have speed and can shoot from the outside. They were both JV players last season, so they know how we run things. Jesiah and Wyatt are our 4-5 players and add good size for us inside. Scotty is a left-handed shooter who gives us size and JV experience.”
Williams, Swift, LeDuc and Summers will will get substantial playing time for the Purple this season and are good shooters, especially inside the arc.
“We will have to rely on making shots from outside this year,” Hollingsworth remarked. “We scored 75% of our points around the basket last year, but we don’t have that inside presence like that anymore. We would also like to be able to get out on transition this year, but in the half-court game, we will be dependent on the three-point shot and shooting well from inside the arc.”
Hollingsworth admits that guard play will be key for the success of the Panthers.
“We need to be able to create shots from outside and get up and down the court,” Hollingsworth explained. “I think if we can rebound and take care of the basketball, that will be key for us to compete. We’re nothing like last year. I want us to be scrappy and energetic and compete each and every quarter of every game.”
Other members of the team include Brogan High, Tuff Meadors, Mason Pearson, Richie Whittemore, Nehemiah Crenshaw, Eli Baird, Bralyn Fitts, Fisher Berry, Timmy Spears, Alexander Hall and Weston Napier.
Defensively, Portland East will play mostly a zone with a few different zone looks.
“We will be aggressive on the defensive side,” Hollingsworth pointed out. “We hope to create turnovers before teams can get into their offense.
Ten of the eighth graders on the roster were members of the football team which gives Hollingsworth a variety of different players.
“We have some quick guards, talented 3-4 players, and a few good size players who can rebound,” Hollingsworth stated. “We should be able to get some put-backs around the basket. I would say we will be a moderately fast team with decent size inside. Our guards aren’t big, but they’re quick.”
Hollingsworth looks for Knox Doss to be the favorite in the county. The Mustangs moved from AAA to AA this year.
“They are traditionally a dominant team with size, speed, and talent,” Hollingsworth noted. ‘I think it will take more clever game planning than just talent to compete with them.”
But Hollingsworth is using last season’s success as motivation for the 2021-22 campaign.
“We have big shoes to fill from last year,” Hollingsworth admitted. “I use that as motivation for this year’s team. I expect us to win, but if we aren’t winning, we will compete every game.”
